'We want our money back': Thousands of fans told to leave Albert Park left fuming

The Age Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Formula One and Supercars fans lining up at Albert Park were only aware of the status of the event through media reporting.
Tweets about this

QualtrakPam

🌱💧PamE Ahh, the 21st Century & Generation Z both of which just so happens to rhyme with "it's all about me, me, me". 'We… https://t.co/D4JCbwIXTe 27 minutes ago

kidney_tom

Tom Forbes Those spectators are now filling bars and pubs all over @cityofmelbourne lamenting the #F1 decision. What an absolu… https://t.co/CGiRSfFOhw 1 hour ago

NZStuffSport

Stuff.co.nz Sport 'We want our money back': Thousands of fans told to leave Australian Grand Prix left fuming https://t.co/e3pAQRvULL https://t.co/RGbH7cWtCG 2 hours ago

ElizabethReWA

Elizabeth Re RT @paulsakkal: “F*** the Formula One. We want our money back,” said one fan. “Where’s the CEO Westacott? Get him out here to explain this… 2 hours ago

Cam_Mck

Cameron McKenzie Maybe next time we're canceling a thing to stop a pandemic virus we should do it before a crowd forms outside the g… https://t.co/BTjZkGgh2f 2 hours ago

francis_mumme

Francis John Mumme https://t.co/QBSpjW30iX — Remember the timeless wisdom Daddy spoke above your broken body having promised to catch… https://t.co/KdrqKcc1Hd 2 hours ago

TimeCertainRace

TimeCertainClock RT @theage: For something so long in the planning, it all ended very quickly. John Walker paid thousands of euros to visit from England to… 2 hours ago

fabiovelo

mat marques, ph.d. here is a case study of uncertainty, and delaying an action has led to the confusion and anger by fans. what not to… https://t.co/I3012x8uLw 2 hours ago

