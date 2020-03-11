The PGA Tour has decided to scrap the rest of The Players Championship and shut down its other tournaments three weeks

Orbit Media Sports RT @AP_Sports: BREAKING: The PGA Tour decided to scrap the rest of The Players Championship and shut down its other tournaments for the nex… 7 minutes ago

KAREN SALYERS RT @KOAARobQuirk: #BREAKINGNEWS The PGA Tour decided Thursday night to scrap the rest of The Players Championship and shut down its other t… 11 minutes ago

Marcus Evans ⚛️ 🔬 🔭 PGA Tour calls off Players Championship to leave Masters in doubt: * Sawgrass tournament is abandoned after first r… https://t.co/csU89jOjgJ 25 minutes ago

Chris Oberholtz The PGA Tour has decided to scrap the rest of The Players Championship and shut down its other tournaments three we… https://t.co/QaSI9ge15u 1 hour ago

Regina Ham RT @MaxGrossfeld: PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - The PGA Tour has decided to scrap the rest of The Players Championship and shut down its o… 1 hour ago

Max Grossfeld KFYR-TV PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - The PGA Tour has decided to scrap the rest of The Players Championship and shut down… https://t.co/2ZCmmQ9wkI 1 hour ago

Isabelle H-Gustafson RT @WMassNews: JUST IN: The #PGA Tour decided Thursday night to scrap the rest of The Players Championship and shut down its other tourname… 1 hour ago