The PGA Tour has decided to scrap the rest of The Players Championship and shut down its other tournaments three weeks

Seattle Times Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The PGA Tour has decided to scrap the rest of The Players Championship and shut down its other tournaments three weeks.
News video: PGA Tour cancels remainder of Players and next three events

PGA Tour cancels remainder of Players and next three events 00:27

 PGA Tour cancels remainder of Players championship golf tournament and the next three events due to coronavirus concerns

Monahan announces spectator ban at Players [Video]Monahan announces spectator ban at Players

The Players Championship will continue as scheduled but with a spectator ban in place for the remaining three rounds, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced on Thursday.

TPC Cribs: A Tour of the TPC Sawgrass Clubhouse [Video]TPC Cribs: A Tour of the TPC Sawgrass Clubhouse

Hally Leadbetter gives you the all-access tour of her own personal crib, the TPC Sawgrass Clubhouse.

Golf - Players Championship and next three PGA Tour events cancelled

The Players championship golf tournament in Florida has been cancelled after the first round due to coronavirus concerns, the PGA Tour said late on Thursday.
Reuters India

Players Championship to carry on without spectators

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Players Championship will not have spectators for the final three days at the TPC Sawgrass. A person involved in the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ESPNNews24Independent

Orbit907sports

Orbit Media Sports RT @AP_Sports: BREAKING: The PGA Tour decided to scrap the rest of The Players Championship and shut down its other tournaments for the nex… 7 minutes ago

KSALYERS259

KAREN SALYERS RT @KOAARobQuirk: #BREAKINGNEWS The PGA Tour decided Thursday night to scrap the rest of The Players Championship and shut down its other t… 11 minutes ago

MarcuswevansSr

Marcus Evans ⚛️ 🔬 🔭 PGA Tour calls off Players Championship to leave Masters in doubt: * Sawgrass tournament is abandoned after first r… https://t.co/csU89jOjgJ 25 minutes ago

oberholtzkc

Chris Oberholtz The PGA Tour has decided to scrap the rest of The Players Championship and shut down its other tournaments three we… https://t.co/QaSI9ge15u 1 hour ago

regina_ham

Regina Ham RT @MaxGrossfeld: PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - The PGA Tour has decided to scrap the rest of The Players Championship and shut down its o… 1 hour ago

MaxGrossfeld

Max Grossfeld KFYR-TV PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - The PGA Tour has decided to scrap the rest of The Players Championship and shut down… https://t.co/2ZCmmQ9wkI 1 hour ago

izzysroses

Isabelle H-Gustafson RT @WMassNews: JUST IN: The #PGA Tour decided Thursday night to scrap the rest of The Players Championship and shut down its other tourname… 1 hour ago

rgilliescanada

Rob Gillies PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The PGA Tour has decided to scrap the rest of The Players Championship and shut down… https://t.co/bRttlwyfiE 1 hour ago

