Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus latest: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's wife has COVID-19

Coronavirus latest: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's wife has COVID-19

Deutsche Welle Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, tested positive for the virus after returning from the UK. Follow DW for the latest updates.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus 00:24

 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife has tested positive for coronavirus, his office announced Thursday night.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Justin Trudeau Self-Isolates After Wife Displays Flu-Like Symptoms [Video]Justin Trudeau Self-Isolates After Wife Displays Flu-Like Symptoms

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating over concerns of contracting the coronavirus.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Goes Into Self-Isolation Over COVID-19 [Video]Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Goes Into Self-Isolation Over COVID-19

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has gone into self-isolation following the news his wife, Sophie, is undergoing a test for COVID-19.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 00:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus latest: Canadian PM Trudeau's wife tests positive for COVID-19

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, tested positive for the virus after returning from the UK. Follow DW for the latest...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldUSATODAY.comJapan TodayJust JaredIndiaTimesDenver PostHinduAl JazeeraDNAIndian ExpressChicago S-T

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain Tested for Coronavirus as Preventive Measure

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, have reportedly quarantined themselves after she started exhibiting symptoms...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •Al Jazeera

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AfricanPostMag

African Post Online Coronavirus latest: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie tests POSITIVE for virus https://t.co/sVejpc4AJq via… https://t.co/91DKcX9hWR 11 seconds ago

MyCityBeat

MyCityBeat Coronavirus latest: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie tests POSITIVE for virus https://t.co/7XDDTVta0Y https://t.co/oG06SECgdW 9 minutes ago

SaucedbySally

SaucedbySally RT @SCMPNews: Coronavirus latest: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau in quarantine after wife tests positive https://t.co/97nmo6KZrh 15 minutes ago

linloy

Deplorable Linda RT @lfbill: Coronavirus Live Updates: Wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Tests Positive for Virus https://t.co/4O2hWWfClc For… 21 minutes ago

akramisrar4

akram israr Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's wife tested for coronavirus https://t.co/fsxYN4UhXZ 23 minutes ago

jim__tompkins

Jim Tee ... Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's wife tests positive. https://t.co/eCpFrPzk7X 44 minutes ago

media_en

Henry Millton Coronavirus latest news: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's wife tests positive - https://t.co/GDVwidt1YK… https://t.co/6EpYgFSQYt 44 minutes ago

Shefani_Gwake

geh 🌻🦋💖🌻 RT @KHOU: The latest: PGA Tour cancels remainder of The Players Championship; Wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tests positive… 47 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.