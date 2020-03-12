Global  

Coronavirus: Kevin Love to donate $100,000 to support Cavaliers arena workers

Friday, 13 March 2020
Love said he wanted to help people deal with health issues associated with a pandemic. The team is paying workers as if all games are being played.
Cavaliers' Love pledges $100K for arena workers

Cavaliers star Kevin Love pledged $100,000 to aid arena workers displaced by the league's response to the coronavirus, saying he hoped "others will step up."
ESPN Also reported by •CBS Sports

soccerm00956420

soccerman Coronavirus: Kevin Love to donate $100,000 to support Cavaliers arena workers Love said he wanted to help people d… https://t.co/zha08SLWDZ 2 minutes ago

_er_W1N

Erwin Yanez RT @LegionHoops: Kevin Love plans to donate $100,000 to financially support Cavs arena staff during the suspension due to coronavirus. 9 minutes ago

Blaze1Kanbi

Blanchard Kanbi RT @TimBontemps: Really cool gesture by Kevin Love to donate $100k from the Kevin Love Fund to support the arena and Cavs support staff bec… 13 minutes ago

StanfordWBBBlog

C and R RT @usatodaysports: Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love plans to make a needed assist. https://t.co/BInCpwlt9j 20 minutes ago

