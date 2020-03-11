Global  

Schools closed, public gatherings restricted in global effort to fight COVID-19 pandemic

CBC.ca Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Sweeping travel bans cascaded around the globe Thursday, walling off countries, keeping people inside their homes and slowing the engines of commerce to stem the coronavirus pandemic. France will from next week close all day cares, schools and universities to try to curb the its spread.
Pride festivals will face ‘inevitable’ cancellation or delay due to coronavirus pandemic

Pride festivals across Europe are facing the prospect of cancellation due to the threats posed by the coronavirus pandemic. Pride season, due to kick off in...
PinkNews

Gold gains on global growth fears as WHO declares pandemic

Gold rose on Thursday as concerns about the economic impact from the coronavirus increased after world health officials declared it a pandemic and many countries...
Reuters India


BoydTheatre

Katie Boyd RT @bookoholicme: @matthaig1 In part of Poland schools and public places are already closed, all schools to be closed from Monday (although… 1 minute ago

CrispKing

Crisp® RT @shomaristone: BREAKING: ALL public schools in Maryland are closed March 16 through March 27. Gatherings of more than 250 people are n… 2 minutes ago

tatyanashnayder

Tatyana Shnayder RT @BernardKerik: Influenza B has killed 140 children so far this season. No panic. No schools closed. No public gatherings stopped No s… 2 minutes ago

epell777

Eve Pelletier @rayleengale NY Gov Cuomo has put a 1-mile radius "containment zone" around a cluster of cases in New Rochelle. No… https://t.co/o0fJNKVqM7 3 minutes ago

MyDCANews

My Washington News RT @nbcwashington: All public schools in Maryland are closed March 16 through March 27, gatherings of more than 250 people are now banned a… 4 minutes ago

abcha328

Bruce Chandler RT @Alexhaditaghi: @JustinTrudeau @POTUS Every and each country in EU have closed their schools, colleges, public gatherings (even Ukraine… 4 minutes ago

villagerkat

kat @NamCrossing my state closed down all public schools today and banned mass gatherings. its scary and strange but it… https://t.co/AfyBrKrI1E 8 minutes ago

cardiff1961

Mia 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇮🇪🇸🇪🇺🇸 RT @taffygeek: Ireland closes all schools and says mass gatherings should be cancelled as country goes into lockdown over coronavirus https… 11 minutes ago

