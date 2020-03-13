Global  

No last hurrahs? Bellamy expects title chase to be business as usual

Craig Bellamy doesn't believe in last hurrahs as he expects his side to chase the premiership with gusto every season, but with Cameron Smith potentially retiring and some big names leaving, season 2020 is a huge opportunity for the Storm.
