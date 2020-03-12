Global  

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife, tests positive for coronavirus

USATODAY.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife has tested positive for coronavirus.
News video: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus 00:24

 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife has tested positive for coronavirus, his office announced Thursday night.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau tests positive for new coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife has tested positive for the new coronavirus, his office announced Thursday night.
Denver Post

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife tests positive for coronavirus


Chicago S-T

