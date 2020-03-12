Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife, tests positive for coronavirus

(((Joel Leyden))) RT @JewishNewsUSA: BREAKING: Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for COVID-19, acc… 17 seconds ago

jessica williams RT @USATODAY: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife has tested positive for coronavirus https://t.co/FJbVWG0vkt 41 seconds ago

Tom Z. 🇨🇦CNN: Sophie Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister, tests positive for coronavirus. https://t.co/2wnlf75veC putem @GoogleNews 52 seconds ago

🚨 queen of typ0 🚨 RT @nylahuda: More COVID-19 updates: 1. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau tested positive 2. Chelsea’s… 1 minute ago

Juanelo Castrejo RT @akri2000: #Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for the new coronavirus, spokesman… 1 minute ago

Tofolux3 RT @PDChina: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for #COVID19. 1 minute ago

Anita RT @POLITICOEurope: The Canadian prime minister’s wife was tested after a speaking engagement in the UK https://t.co/8QBAZzYzRx 2 minutes ago