Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > ‘If I’m Going to Get Sick and Die, I Might as Well Do It at Disney World’

‘If I’m Going to Get Sick and Die, I Might as Well Do It at Disney World’

NYTimes.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Visitors to Disney World and Universal Studios recently seemed unfazed, even as its safety became an increasingly searched online question.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jimmy Wong 'Mulan' World Premiere Red Carpet [Video]Jimmy Wong "Mulan" World Premiere Red Carpet

http://www.maximotv.com || Broll footage: Jimmy Wong on the red carpet at Disney’s “Mulan” world premiere held at El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles, California USA on March 9, 2020 || "This video..

Credit: MaximoTV     Duration: 01:02Published

Brandi Marie King 'Mulan' World Premiere Red Carpet [Video]Brandi Marie King "Mulan" World Premiere Red Carpet

http://www.maximotv.com || Broll footage: Brandi Marie King on the red carpet at Disney’s “Mulan” world premiere held at El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles, California USA on March 9, 2020 ||..

Credit: MaximoTV     Duration: 00:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘If I’m Going To Get Sick and Die, I Might as Well Do It At Disney World’

Visitors to Disney World and Universal Studios recently seemed unfazed, even as its safety became an increasingly searched online question.
NYTimes.com

Breaking: Disney, Universal close theme parks due to coronavirus

Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort, two of Orlando’s top theme parks in visitation and the region's top employers, are closing down temporarily due...
bizjournals Also reported by •Motley Fool

Tweets about this

CHERR__IES

ally⁷ is seeing bts!♬✧ RT @ohTahj: Am 15 and I go to school in NYC, and it is disgusting, Kids are coughing and touching everything. While it might not affect the… 4 seconds ago

BarbieTrucker

Robyn Mitchell⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @IPOT1776: Mass events cancelled. Starlink satellites going up. Hollywood and political 'elite' getting sick. I suppose if you wanted t… 5 seconds ago

A09845768

A. Rose RT @eveewing: It would be really beneficial for all of us if we can change our way of thinking from just "am I going to get sick?" to "can… 5 seconds ago

babin_randal

Randal Babin #Bernie2020 RT @WalkerBragman: @Alyssa_Milano @JoeBiden Biden's health care plan leaves 10 million uninsured. He's not proposing universal paid sick le… 8 seconds ago

billefabian

Bill_E_Fabian Now you’ll see the reason the Trump Administration and @realDonaldTrump have been trying to keep a lid on “virus pa… https://t.co/7GoIOk7YJG 18 seconds ago

breleewhittaker

🧸 & if you’re going to say “well the sick people should just say home”.. clearly we tried that boo & couldn’t even ma… https://t.co/RSUtkeBjkc 28 seconds ago

nickiluto

Nickilu ❌ RT @michaelbeatty3: Kids are starving because of the coronavirus...🤣🤣 Sleepy Joe going to the old school dem playbook 101🤣 THESE PEOPLE AR… 31 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.