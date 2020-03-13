Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Space Needle to suspend operations amid coronavirus outbreak

Space Needle to suspend operations amid coronavirus outbreak

Seattle Times Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Seattle’s best-known landmark will suspend operations for almost three weeks due to COVID-19 concerns, according to a statement from Space Needle management Thursday evening. The observation tower will be closed to the public beginning Friday and lasting until March 31. “We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this closure and look forward to welcoming Guests […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.