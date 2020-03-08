Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Gold Coast man admits kit homes rip-off that netted $1.8m

Gold Coast man admits kit homes rip-off that netted $1.8m

The Age Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
A Gold Coast man who used forged documents to get $1.8 million in loans for properties and a Porsche has been jailed.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Gold Coast road rage: Man throws axe at mechanic during altercation

Gold Coast road rage: Man throws axe at mechanic during altercationShocking footage has emerged of a man hurling an axe at a mechanic during a dramatic road rage attack on the Gold Coast.On Saturday, two mechanics were following...
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.