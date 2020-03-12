Global  

Coronavirus has shuttered Broadway, stopped NBA games and delayed MLB's Opening Day: How to get your money back

USATODAY.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus has cancelled sporting events, concerts and Broadway shows. If you have tickets, here's how to get a refund for baseball games and more.
News video: Pro, Amateur Sports Leagues Cancel Games Over Coronavirus

Pro, Amateur Sports Leagues Cancel Games Over Coronavirus 00:34

 NBA, MLS, MLB, NCAA teams and the CIF are all canceling or postponing games.

Baseball to Broadway, coronavirus disrupts U.S. life [Video]Baseball to Broadway, coronavirus disrupts U.S. life

The coronavirus is causing massive closures and delays across the U.S. - from March Madness to Major League Baseball to Broadway shows - seemingly upending life overnight. Lisa Bernhard has more.

WBZ Evening News Update For March 12 [Video]WBZ Evening News Update For March 12

Threat of coronavirus closes some public schools; Boston Marathon will not be run in April; March Madness canceled; MLB postpones opening day; Rain moves in Friday.

MLB halts spring training games; here’s what it means for Opening Day

Major League Baseball has halted spring training games as of 4 p.m. March 12 in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The move will delay Opening Day...
bizjournals Also reported by •FOX SportsUSATODAY.comCBS 2

Baseball: MLB delays opening day by at least two weeks because of coronavirus

Baseball: MLB delays opening day by at least two weeks because of coronavirusMajor League Baseball is delaying the start of its season by at least two weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak and suspended the rest of its spring training...
New Zealand Herald

