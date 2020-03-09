Global  

Australian sports begin feeling effects of the coronavirus

Seattle Times Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Australian sports fans didn’t really need a reminder about the coronavirus, but they got one anyway Friday when several major sports Down Under were affected by concerns over the pandemic. And more are likely to follow. As the Australian Formula One Grand Prix was being called off in Melbourne, Cricket Australia […]
