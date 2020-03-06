Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Iranians devastated by prospect of new year under quarantine

Iranians devastated by prospect of new year under quarantine

FT.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
As coronavirus strikes, people prepare for one of quietest celebrations in living memory
👓 View full article (requires subscription)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: Confirmed Cases On Long Island Up To 56, More In Self-Quarantine [Video]Coronavirus Update: Confirmed Cases On Long Island Up To 56, More In Self-Quarantine

One of the now-hospitalized COVID-19 patients is an 81-year-old from the Bristal Assisted Living at North Hills. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:01Published

Can you tell the difference between Human or Companion? [Video]Can you tell the difference between Human or Companion?

Black Mirror meets Kazuo Ishiguro's Never Let Me Go in THE COMPANIONS by Katie M. Flynn, an unsettling near future debut where the dead can live on… but only to serve the living. In the wake of a..

Credit: Simon&Schuster     Duration: 00:15Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.