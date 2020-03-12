Global  

Coronavirus: Players Championship cancelled after one round

BBC News Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass is cancelled after one round as organisers look to safeguard against the spread of coronavirus.
News video: Players Championship cancelled

Players Championship cancelled 01:11

 Jamie Weir brings us up to date with the news that The Players Championship has also now been cancelled because of coronavirus.

The Players tournament, Australian GP cancelled as coronavirus shuts down sport

The Players Championship golf event was halted after one round and the Australian Formula One Grand Prix scrapped as the unprecedented shutdown of elite sport...
Reuters India

Sport24.co.za | PGA Tour calls off Players Championship to begin season 'pause'

The PGA Tour has changed course and called off The Players Championship after just one round.
News24


c_h_w_b

Christoph Becker RT @insidethegames: #Coronavirus cancels Players Championship after first round, first #LPGA major postponed https://t.co/MmEeb1h8lv #LiveU… 1 minute ago

insidethegames

insidethegames #Coronavirus cancels Players Championship after first round, first #LPGA major postponed https://t.co/MmEeb1h8lv… https://t.co/dplKxllNYo 2 minutes ago

HitsGoogle

Google Hits Subscriber Only: Coronavirus hits Arsenal and Chelsea; The Players Championship is cancelled https://t.co/1mqHEkTNsr https://t.co/jXZVNAYr9I 13 minutes ago

Raynakhan17

Rayna khan Coronavirus: Players Championship cancelled after one round – The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass is cancelled… https://t.co/qqTF4ohjG6 13 minutes ago

flagg88

David Flagg @WillHillHelp will i get a refund on all my players championship bets now that its been cancelled due to coronavirus 17 minutes ago

all_spurs

Andy C RT @PaulHitsheet: Time to stop playing around. Coronavirus: Players Championship cancelled after one round - BBC Sport https://t.co/ZvyW39I… 18 minutes ago

Gee_McK

Gee_McK #Coronavirus: Players Championship cancelled after one round https://t.co/EWdtDaNyMo 18 minutes ago

PaulHitsheet

Paul Kramer vs Kramer Esq. Time to stop playing around. Coronavirus: Players Championship cancelled after one round - BBC Sport https://t.co/ZvyW39IFqT 19 minutes ago

