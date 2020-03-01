Global  

Nepal closes Mount Everest for climbers because of coronavirus fears

Reuters Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Nepal has closed all of its Himalayan peaks including Mount Everest this climbing season because of fears of the coronavirus outbreak, a government minister said on Friday.
