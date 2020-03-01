Adventure Art Nepal closes Mount #Everest for climbers because of #coronavirus fears https://t.co/u5GVJq8nLa 6 minutes ago Choonsik Yoo (유춘식) Nepal closes Mount Everest for climbers because of coronavirus fears (Reuters) https://t.co/VawAJikpIh 13 minutes ago B2Cpromo Nepal closes Mount Everest for climbers because of coronavirus fears https://t.co/aUgW0jsA46 15 minutes ago NewsTeq Nepal closes Mount Everest for climbers because of coronavirus fears - https://t.co/IraZbjkBlA 16 minutes ago Couteaux Hommedesbois "Nepal Closes Mount Everest for Climbers Because of Coronavirus Fears" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/pc47817Wak 18 minutes ago Mahmoud Aljazaery Nepal closes Mount Everest for climbers because of coronavirus fears https://t.co/xT23NxJiZI 24 minutes ago Jatin Valabh Even Mount Everest May Be Shutting Down https://t.co/phoSxB7lkm 24 minutes ago moomblr 〄 Nepal closes Mount Everest for climbers because of coronavirus fears https://t.co/h5z1vn1AkV 25 minutes ago