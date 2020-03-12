Global  

US judge orders the release of WikiLeaks source Chelsea Manning

SBS Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
A US judge has ordered the release of WikiLeaks source Chelsea Manning, who was jailed for refusing to testify before a grand jury, which has since ended.
News video: Judge orders Chelsea Manning released from prison

Judge orders Chelsea Manning released from prison 01:36

 On Thursday (March 12) WikiLeaks source Chelsea Manning was released from prison, where she had been held since May for refusing to testify in an ongoing U.S. investigation into WikiLeaks. Gloria Tso reports.

U.S. judge orders WikiLeaks source Chelsea Manning released from prison

A U.S. federal judge on Thursday ordered that former U.S. Army soldier and WikiLeaks source Chelsea Manning should be immediately released from prison, where she...
Reuters

WikiLeaks source Chelsea Manning released from prison

The judge rejected a request to cancel Manning's fines which he had imposed for her refusal to testify.
The Age

