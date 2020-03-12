Transport Canada posed questions about Boeing's 737 Max as early as 2016, documents show

Transport Canada had questions about the 737 Max as early as 2016, but Canada didn't get answers from Boeing, the manufacturer, and the U.S Federal Aviation Administration before it approved the plane as safe to fly, according government documents.

