Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus: Schools need clear advice on closures, heads say

Coronavirus: Schools need clear advice on closures, heads say

BBC News Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Head teachers call for clear guidance over exam season plans as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

A no-nonsense video guide on the coronavirus [Video]A no-nonsense video guide on the coronavirus

Meet the junior doctor who has cut through all the fog to bring you his no-nonsense video guide on everything you need to know about coronavirus. Cardiologist Dr Dominic Pimenta, 32, said was fed up of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:40Published

School closes after headteacher claimed a parent caught the coronavirus [Video]School closes after headteacher claimed a parent caught the coronavirus

A primary school was closed today for a deep clean after a parent of a pupil tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 virus.The news came as health officials confirmed that there had been two new..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

VP Pence says schools can shut down over coronavirus fears, meaning a China-like loss of production and economic hit coming to America

(Natural News) Vice President Mike Pence turned some heads on Sunday when he told NBC News that local school districts could close over coronavirus, a huge hint...
NaturalNews.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.