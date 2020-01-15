Govt revokes detention of Farooq Abdullah

J&K leader Shah Faesal booked under PSA after been in detention since a long time. Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah & Farooq Abdullah have also been booked under the Public Safety Act.

D Raja asks if everything is normal in J&K then why not release Farooq Abdullah and others|Oneindia D RAJA SAYS IF NORMALCY IN J&K THEN WHY NOT RELEASE FAROOQ ABDULLAH, D RAJA SAYS IF EVERYTHING IS NORMAL IN VALLEY THEN WHY NOT RELEASE POLITICAL ACTIVISTS?, D RAJA SAYS WHY IS THE GOVT NOT ALLOWING.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:00Published on January 15, 2020