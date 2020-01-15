Global  

Govt revokes detention of Farooq Abdullah

Hindu Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Dr. Abdullah was first detained on August 5, 2019 and was arrested under the J&K Public Safety Act on September 15, 2019.
J&K govt revokes Farooq's detention order

The J&K govt revoked the detention order of former chief minister and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah who was arrested following the abrogation of...
IndiaTimes

J&K govt revokes Farooq Abdullah's detention order


IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

abidahsan0695

sameer Hussain RT @iamnarendranath: Govt revokes detention of Farooq Abdullah https://t.co/4yEQAIWZjI 3 minutes ago

6f2f72b73386465

V R RAO The rascal should rot in jail for few more years. Why is he released. Anyway his back bone is broken. - https://t.co/M9O9lCwsCO 3 minutes ago

Ravidevt

Ravidev | ரவிதேவ் RT @nielspeak: J&K govt revokes detention order against former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah with immediate effect. Abdullah has been in detention… 3 minutes ago

VIDITGUPTA

VIDIT GUPTA @AadeshRawal Jammu & Kashmir govt revokes Farooq Abdullah's detention ....... kya operation Rajasthan started...… https://t.co/kYoG62MPJZ 4 minutes ago

indiaspin1

indiaspin #FarooqAbdullah released from detention - Let’s hope the smarts and #propaganda are gone. https://t.co/uoUDfPBUJH #kashmir 6 minutes ago

i_am_Neha18

Neha Sharma RT @the_hindu: Just in | #FarooqAbdullah was first detained on August 5, 2019 and was arrested under the J&K #PublicSafetyAct on September… 6 minutes ago

Aakanks96844193

Aakanksha RT @rajnish_tv: Govt revokes detention of Former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah,who was under house arrest soon after abrogation of Art… 8 minutes ago

FinancialXpress

Financial Express Govt revokes detention of Farooq Abdullah https://t.co/oTOLMonlg6 8 minutes ago

