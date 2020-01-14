Global  

COVID-19: Govt. bans IPL in Delhi till further orders

Hindu Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
If the Board of Control for Cricket in India wants to conduct it in a new format, then it is up to them, says Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia
