Zee Digital 3rd on comScore in January 2020 in News & Information category in terms of unique mobile users in India

DNA Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Zee Digital has witnessed a marked absolute growth of 92% in its total unique monthly users this financial year till date i.e. between April 2019 and January 2020.
