Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Markets bounce back as Sensex rallies 1469.28 points, Nifty gains 387.90 points

Markets bounce back as Sensex rallies 1469.28 points, Nifty gains 387.90 points

DNA Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Trading in Nifty has been halted for 45 minutes due to lower circuit limit after the market fell over 10% during initial trading
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Turmoil worsens in Madhya Pradesh: 17 pro-Scindia MLAs fly out | Oneindia News [Video]Turmoil worsens in Madhya Pradesh: 17 pro-Scindia MLAs fly out | Oneindia News

THE KAMAL NATH-LED CONGRESS GOVERNMENT IN MADHYA PRADESH IS FACING A CRISIS AND PARTY LEADER JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA SEEMS TO BE AT THE CORE OF THE CRISIS. THE STOCK MARKETS CRASHED BY 5 PER CENT ON..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Markets recover sharply, Sensex over 33127 points, Nifty trades over 9,500

The markets opened the red for the second consecutive day today (March 13, 2020). The BSE Sensex tanked below 3000 points at 29,687.52 down by almost 9.43% while...
Zee News

Markets bounce back as Sensex up by 349 points, Nifty back at 9,330

Trading in Nifty has been halted for 45 minutes due to lower circuit limit after the market fell over 10% during initial trading
DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

InvestmentsHs

HS Trade & Investments #Sensex soars over 1,600 points to reclaim 34,400 mark, #Nifty crosses 10,000 as markets bounce back #MarketUpdates https://t.co/JiLlnN4NH7 31 minutes ago

Vinod251995

Vinodkumar RT @NDTVProfit: Sensex soars over 1,600 points to reclaim 34,400 mark, Nifty crosses 10,000 as markets bounce back #Sensex #Nifty #MarketUp… 1 hour ago

muralikumarje

Markets Today Sensex soars over 1,600 points to reclaim 34,400 mark, Nifty crosses 10,000 as markets bounce back... #Sensex #Nifty #MarketUpdates 2 hours ago

NDTVProfit

NDTV Profit Sensex soars over 1,600 points to reclaim 34,400 mark, Nifty crosses 10,000 as markets bounce back #Sensex #Nifty #MarketUpdates 2 hours ago

anandkalukae

Anand काळोखे 🇮🇳 @sardesairajdeep I think some ppl just want to see India burn; BUT, the markets have answered you... with a bounce… https://t.co/gD94tParAy 2 hours ago

RadhikaMerwin

Radhika Merwin Markets hit lower circuit & bounce back. Is the worst over? Not really. here's why? @srinivasanravi @lokeshwarri… https://t.co/kfhJn6OqRU 2 hours ago

souravduttahere

Sourav Dutta Markets bounce back as Sensex up by 349 points, Nifty at 9,645.40 https://t.co/iMaoivhs1i via @dna @dna 3 hours ago

AceTutorials2

Ace Tutorials Bloodbath on D-Street continues as Sensex drops over 3,000 points, Nifty down by 966 points https://t.co/T8GuHJ2b4v https://t.co/T48uFnwaG3 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.