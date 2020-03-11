Global  

Australian politician who met Ivanka Trump, Attorney General William Barr infected with coronavirus

USATODAY.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
An Australian cabinet member with coronavirus was pictured last week standing next to Ivanka Trump and Attorney General William Barr.
 Attorney General William Barr said on Wednesday that he supports the House of Representatives’ Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or FISA, renewal bill.

Australian minister who met with Ivanka Trump in US diagnosed with coronavirus

Australian home affairs minister Peter Dutton has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus and was placed under quarantine in a Brisbane hospital on Friday,...
IndiaTimes

Australian official who met Ivanka Trump, Bill Bar, tests positive for coronavirus

An Australian official was in isolation at a hospital Friday after testing positive for coronavirus, days after meeting U.S. Attorney-General William Barr and...
FOXNews.com

