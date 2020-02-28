Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'Sweet Night': BTS' V aka Kim Tae-hyung lends his beautiful voice to South Korean TV show 'Itaewon Class'

'Sweet Night': BTS' V aka Kim Tae-hyung lends his beautiful voice to South Korean TV show 'Itaewon Class'

DNA Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
BTS' vocalist and South Korean singer-songwriter V aka Kim Tae-hyung has crooned a soothing song 'Sweet Night' for South Korean TV series titled 'Itaewon Class'.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

BTS Cancels Four Concerts in Seoul Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]BTS Cancels Four Concerts in Seoul Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

BTS Cancels Four Concerts in Seoul Amid Coronavirus Outbreak The South Korean boy band was scheduled to perform at the Olympic Stadium for four days in April. Big Hit Entertainment said in a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:59Published

BTS Cancels April Seoul Concert Due To Coronavirus [Video]BTS Cancels April Seoul Concert Due To Coronavirus

South Korean boy band BTS has canceled its scheduled April concert in Seoul, South Korea.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

North Korea says Kim supervised 2nd artillery drill in week

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised his second live-fire artillery exercise in a week, state media said Tuesday, as the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •SeattlePI.comReuters

Kim Jong Un sends well wishes to South Korea amid coronavirus outbreak

Kim Jong Un sends well wishes to South Korea amid coronavirus outbreakNorth Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent a letter expressing hope for South Korea to overcome a coronavirus outbreak, President Moon Jae-in's office said on...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

gcfvmon

yoongi day!! RT @BTSVChartData: Highest Unique Listeners in the 1st hour Melpn in 2020: 1. BTS - ON 123,489 2. BTS - Black Swan 114,138 3. BTS V - Swe… 1 second ago

Joy35174714

ChimChim Up RT @charts_k: 'Sweet Night' by V has become the first song to overtake @BTS_twt 'ON' at #1 on MelOn after ON spent 399 hours at the top spo… 1 second ago

vtae_25

vkat⁷ RT @thetaeprint: . @SpotifyCares Please fix V’s artist profile page. The songs on these profiles are by the same artist yet a second pro… 1 second ago

AriexzE

⁵Ella⁷ RT @charts_k: [DEBUT] V (BTS) 'Sweet Night' - 7PM KST #1 MelOn (NEW) #1 Bugs (NEW)) #2 Genie (NEW) #2 Soribada (NEW) #2 FLO (NEW) #SweetN… 1 second ago

MaymoonahS

Moonchies ⁷ 💜 RT @btsanalytics: 'Sweet Night' by @BTS_twt's V is available to stream on Spotify! #SweetNightOutNow https://t.co/Wm4azNbGzi 2 seconds ago

lovingvinn

yuleysis; sweet night is now🌌 RT @TAEVERSACES: SWEET NIGHT BY V ; OST-OF THE YEAR. #SweetNightOST https://t.co/ac6mrbvrU6 2 seconds ago

favkoo

lee⁷ RT @kimvanadium: how can some "armys" ask to stop streaming sweet night? taehyung was so excited and nervous for this song and i can't beli… 2 seconds ago

AnaMari58671766

Renoir⁷ 🍯🌙 RT @choi_bts2: OMG, Sweet Night.. Taehyung’s voice..it’s like the highest quality milk chocolate, there is milk like healing time and luxur… 2 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.