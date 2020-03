Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopia refuses to be pressured by the United States into signing a deal with Egypt and Sudan over its controversial dam on the Nile River, says Ethiopia’s foreign minister. In an interview with The Associated Press, Gedu Andargachew said the three countries need to resolve their differences without outside pressure. […] 👓 View full article