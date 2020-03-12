Liberal Resistance House could vote on massive federal response to coronavirus crisis as early as Friday https://t.co/POnaAnsmAL https://t.co/QrCRCXTr95 2 minutes ago voiceofthehwy House could vote on massive federal response to coronavirus crisis as early as Friday https://t.co/XcTqHdOYSJ https://t.co/GFRdfnLCWe 4 minutes ago Shameful Right House could vote on massive federal response to coronavirus crisis as early as Friday https://t.co/w66sj7PK0o 17 minutes ago Patrick Dowlen RT @Libertea2012: House could vote on massive federal response to coronavirus crisis as early as Friday https://t.co/Mpj5IEo0qO 27 minutes ago RAY BAEZ RT @raybae689: House could vote on massive federal response to coronavirus crisis as early as Friday https://t.co/8HEMIANzdL https://t.co/6… 30 minutes ago Caren Bohan RT @usatodayDC: The bill, which would still need Senate approval, comes a day after President Trump suspended all air travel from Europe to… 30 minutes ago RAY BAEZ House could vote on massive federal response to coronavirus crisis as early as Friday https://t.co/8HEMIANzdL https://t.co/6MYBmAo5Ho 34 minutes ago The Progressive Mind House could vote on massive federal response to coronavirus crisis as early as Friday https://t.co/Mpj5IEo0qO 34 minutes ago