Premier League | Matches suspended till April 4 due to coronavirus

Hindu Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The English Football League (EFL), which oversees all professional tiers of English soccer below the top-flight, had announced the suspension of all football activity earlier in the day
News video: Solskjaer: I would understand if Man Utd's season was cut short due to coronavirus

Solskjaer: I would understand if Man Utd's season was cut short due to coronavirus 00:48

 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would understand if the season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world. Football matches are being forced behind closed doors and even suspended across the continent in a bid to quell the alarming spread of Covid-19.

English football’s Premier League suspended until April

English football’s Premier League suspended until AprilImage: Premier League Premier League football (soccer) matches have been suspended in England until April 3rd due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel...
The Verge

Birmingham City news live: Coronavirus latest as EFL 'set to suspend' matches

Birmingham City news live: Coronavirus latest as EFL 'set to suspend' matchesBirmingham City latest news includes latest on coronavirus outbreak with EFL and Premier League matches set to be suspended
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •Seattle Times

