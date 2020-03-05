Andrew Bogut stars as Sydney Kings beat Perth Wildcats

Bogut put on a first-half masterclass to inspire the Sydney Kings to a 97-83 victory over the Perth Wildcats in game two of the NBL grand final series.



Recent related news from verified sources Perth Wildcats coach slams dirty Sydney Kings tactics Kings star Xavier Cooks irked Gleeson earlier this week when he declared Sydney needed to put Wildcats star Bryce Cotton on the deck a couple of times and tire...

The Age 1 day ago



Taipans play Perth Wildcats into title form The Cairns Taipans have given the Perth Wildcats the perfect preparation for their NBL grand final series against Sydney Kings.

The Age 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this Racing And Sports Sydney Kings centre Andrew Bogut produced a monster first half to help his side level the grand final series at 1-.… https://t.co/dcdZQuXnPz 1 hour ago