Local elections postponed for a year over coronavirus

BBC News Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Mayoral and local elections in England postponed for one year due to coronavirus outbreak
Coronavirus Cases Top One Thousand Nationwide

Coronavirus Cases Top One Thousand Nationwide 01:50

 Laura Podesta reports city officials are banning some public events like concerts, enforcing quarantines and even calling in the National Guard.

No Paris mayoral election delay despite coronavirus outbreak

Despite the pandemic, France will go ahead with local elections on Sunday.

India records first coronavirus death, 76-year-old succumbs| Oneindia News

Kuldeep Sengar,others get 10 years jail in Unnao custodial death case; Benchmark indices nosedive, trading halted for 45 minutes; 76-year-old dies due to coronavirus in India; Trump endorses 'namaste';..

Coronavirus: English local elections postponed for a year

BBC Local News: Lancashire -- It comes after the Electoral Commission recommended a delay to "mitigate" the impact of the virus.
BBC Local News

UK PM Johnson postpones English local and mayoral elections for a year

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has postponed May's local and mayoral elections in England for a year due to the coronavirus outbreak, Johnson's office said on...
Reuters

sparc786_sparc

SPARC RT @AminbChy: Local elections postponed for a year over coronavirus. So next election is in 2021. Those who were infear of lossing their se… 3 seconds ago

SandhraLee

Sandhra Lee RT @BBCBreaking: Mayoral and local elections in England postponed for one year due to coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/4vArYSnKBd 8 seconds ago

ParkingReview

Parking Review Coronavirus: English local elections postponed for a year https://t.co/iDtYzhRtv1 25 seconds ago

Bedfordshire54

Bedfordshire News Uk RT @itvanglia: May's local and mayoral elections postponed for a year due to coronavirus https://t.co/w4DOic9UYI 32 seconds ago

jasonwclemons

Jason Clemons RT @BreakingNewsUK: PM Johnson has postponed May's local and mayoral elections in England for a year due to the coronavirus outbreak. https… 32 seconds ago

Karrasamelia5

Karrasamelia UK local elections postponed for a year over coronavirus https://t.co/smCf9DK2e9 via @MetroUK 35 seconds ago

timg33

Tim Garbutt RT @BenedictePaviot: Local and mayoral elections in #England will be postponed for a year to May 2021 due to the #Coronavirus outbreak. Pol… 36 seconds ago

matthewjyeo

Matt Yeo RT @lewis_baston: However, a full year’s postponement seems a dramatic move. I don’t know if they have entirely thought this through, as it… 55 seconds ago

