denny keller RT @KYWNewsradio: Louisiana also postponed elections in 2005 after hurricanes Katrina and Rita and in 2008 after hurricanes Gustav and Ike.… 2 hours ago Just a HongKonger RT @AP: Louisiana's chief elections officer asks governor to postpone the state's presidential primary election because of concerns about t… 2 hours ago Faith Margaret RT @ABCWorldNews: NEW: Louisiana's governor is postponing the state's April presidential primary election for two months because of the cor… 3 hours ago 13WHAM Louisiana elections chief asks to postpone April 4 primary https://t.co/k6pMw90rdR 4 hours ago KYW Newsradio Louisiana also postponed elections in 2005 after hurricanes Katrina and Rita and in 2008 after hurricanes Gustav an… https://t.co/wqv79TuDEg 5 hours ago World News Tonight NEW: Louisiana's governor is postponing the state's April presidential primary election for two months because of t… https://t.co/7OvPYndENA 6 hours ago RAY BAEZ RT @raybae689: Louisiana Elections Chief Asks to Postpone Presidential Primary Over Coronavirus Concerns https://t.co/GzSxdkwXea https://t.… 6 hours ago NBC 15 News Louisiana's chief elections officer asked the governor on Friday to postpone the state's April presidential primary… https://t.co/r8c2ZNSn6l 7 hours ago