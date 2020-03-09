Global  

Louisiana elections chief asks to postpone April 4 primary

Seattle Times Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s chief elections officer asked the governor on Friday to postpone the state’s April presidential primary election for two months because of the new coronavirus, as the number of residents who tested positive continued to grow. Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin started the process for delaying the April 4 primary […]
Louisiana Postpones April Primary as 4 More States Prepare to Vote on Tuesday

Elections officials in Ohio, Florida, Illinois and Arizona, the next states on the primary calendar, are taking extra precautions but have expressed confidence...
NYTimes.com

Louisiana delays primary vote due to virus concern

Louisiana officials Friday moved to delay presidential primary voting, out of concern for the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the state. Voting was set for April...
