Three new cases in Sri Lanka

VivaLanka.com Three fresh COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka https://t.co/yDnSjyinlM 12 minutes ago

World Broadcasting Three new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Sri Lanka and that brings the total number of #Covid_19 patie… https://t.co/payOg1eicv 16 minutes ago

Sumanapala BOT RT @aashikchin: BREAKING - Sri Lanka's Health Ministry has confirmed 3 more positive #coronavirus cases. All three are males. 2 at IDH, 1 a… 27 minutes ago

Sumanapala BOT RT @ranganashamil: Three new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Sri Lanka bringing the total number of Lankans who have contracted… 27 minutes ago

Sumanapala BOT RT @imrezmie: Three more confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Sri Lanka #CoronavirusPandemic #lka 28 minutes ago

Sunday Observer Three new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Sri Lanka https://t.co/WEy3jGqaoL 33 minutes ago

Kindrid Spirits #FreeAssange RT @OffGuardian0: #England cricket team calling off their #SriLanka tour due to #coronavirus. There are three (3) cases of CV in Sri Lank… 50 minutes ago