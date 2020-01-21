Global  

Three new cases in Sri Lanka

Hindu Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Sri Lanka on Friday said three more people had tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 5. All are undergoing treatment. Sri
News video: Sri Lanka dengue: Authorities tackle spike in cases

Sri Lanka dengue: Authorities tackle spike in cases 03:31

 Health officials fight increase in dengue cases in Sri Lanka with method successfully used in Australia.

Coronavirus: Three new suspected cases under isolation in Lagos

The suspected patients came to Nigeria from France, England and China. The post Coronavirus: Three new suspected cases under isolation in Lagos appeared first...
Premium Times Nigeria

Coronavirus: Three new cases in Republic as NI schools undergo 'enhanced clean'

Three new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland, it has been revealed.
Belfast Telegraph


