As coronavirus disrupts American life, Congress scrambles to agree on aid plan

Reuters Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
As a worsening coronavirus outbreak tore deeper into the fabric of American public life on Friday, Democratic lawmakers and the Trump administration closed in on an aid package to shield the U.S. economy from the ravages of the global pandemic.
