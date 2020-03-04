Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Bank of Canada cuts interest rate — again

Bank of Canada cuts interest rate — again

CBC.ca Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The Bank of Canada has made an emergency rate cut, cutting the central bank's benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 0.75 per cent.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Bank Governor Mark Carney press conference on interest rate cut

Bank Governor Mark Carney press conference on interest rate cut 00:53

 At a press conference following the rate cut, Bank Governor Mark Carney said the rate cut was part of a ” comprehensive and timely package of measures to help UK businesses and households bridge across the economic disruption that is likely to be associated with Covid-19. “These measures will...

Recent related videos from verified sources

European stocks rise after shock Bank of England rate cut [Video]European stocks rise after shock Bank of England rate cut

European stocks rose Wednesday after the Bank of England made its first emergency rate move since 2008. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:38Published

Mark Carney announces Bank of England rate cut [Video]Mark Carney announces Bank of England rate cut

The Bank of England has cut interest rates from 0.75% to 0.25% in a move to counter the "economic shock" of the coronavirus outbreak. At a press conference following the rate cut, Bank Governor Mark..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

TSX Ends Sharply Higher After BoC Cuts Interest Rate

The Canadian stock market ended on a buoyant note on Wednesday, as traders went on a buying spree after the Bank of Canada cut interest rates by 50 basis points,...
RTTNews

Market Crash: Bank of Canada Has a Tough Interest Rate Choice Now

Consider investing in gold through a stock like Barrick as the Bank of Canada faces a tough choice due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The post Market...
Motley Fool

You Might Like


Tweets about this

finerchoice

DarrellPoetker.Remax Interest rate cut by another 1/2% to .75% Bank of Canada announced today, March 13,2020 https://t.co/YtcEBQe4B0 https://t.co/ax5GcV18ry 23 seconds ago

MurfAD

Murf RT @CBCAlerts: Bank of Canada cuts interest rates 50 basis points to 0.75%. 1 minute ago

btcstandard

 RT @DeItaOne: BANK OF CANADA CUTS KEY OVERNIGHT INTEREST RATE TO 0.75% FROM 1.25% 6 minutes ago

abajaj033

Asha Bajaj Bank of Canada cuts interest rate again; https://t.co/hdh6qALrcK; https://t.co/gZYqFadpcU; @bankofcanada;… https://t.co/v1GoPYztP4 8 minutes ago

ramalloys

Ram Alloys, LLC RT @TradersCom: Bank of Canada Surprise 50 Basis Point Rate Cut To 0.75% #CoronavirusPandemic #USDCAD #TSX #Forex Cuts One Full Percent in… 9 minutes ago

rajivgera

RGera Bank of Canada cuts interest rate — again | CBC News https://t.co/MPR8YSb6i2 11 minutes ago

FortFeline

Fort Feline RT @stevenchase: Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate; Morneau announces fresh stimulus for businesses /via @globeandmail https://t.co/UxN… 13 minutes ago

stevenchase

Steven Chase Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate; Morneau announces fresh stimulus for businesses /via @globeandmail https://t.co/UxNWktNSH5 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.