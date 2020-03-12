Global  

Movie theaters, for now, stay open nationwide

Seattle Times Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Movie theaters have long acted as a refuge in times of war and recession. Its screens have flickered virtually unabated for the last century. But the coronavirus presents a rare case and an acute crisis for a medium already under threat by the advent of streaming services. With few exceptions, movie […]
