Europe now 'epicentre' of COVID-19 pandemic: WHO

Hindu Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The continent had now “more reported cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined, apart from China”, said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
News video: Coronavirus: WHO says Europe now 'the epicentre of the pandemic'

Coronavirus: WHO says Europe now 'the epicentre of the pandemic' 01:06

 The head of the World Health Organization says Europe, not China, is now the epicentre of the world's coronavirus pandemic. Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva that "more cases are now being reported every day than were reported in China at the height of its...

'Europe has now become the epicentre' [Video]'Europe has now become the epicentre'

There are now more than 132,000 cases and 5,000 deaths have occurred in Europe, the WHO says.

The Latest Headlines as Country Grapples With Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]The Latest Headlines as Country Grapples With Coronavirus Pandemic

Cheddar's senior editor Carlo Versano breaks down the latest on the coronavirus pandemic. First starting in Europe: Spain just ordered the country's first lockdown in the region of Catalonia as the..

Coronavirus: WHO says Europe is now the epicentre of the pandemic

Coronavirus: WHO says Europe is now the epicentre of the pandemicBy RNZ Europe is now the "epicentre" of the global coronavirus pandemic, the head of the World Health Organisation says.Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Al Jazeera

