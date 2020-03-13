Global  

AP Exclusive: NCAA tried to save March Madness with 16 teams

Seattle Times Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
As it became apparent the NCAA basketball tournaments could not be held over three weeks because of concerns about the coronavirus, organizers scrambled to devise a plan for a 16-team event to salvage the postseason in one long weekend. NCAA vice president of men’s basketball Dan Gavitt told AP he started to consider ways of […]
Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Published < > Embed
News video: Terps guard Morsell on NCAA canceling March Madness

Terps guard Morsell on NCAA canceling March Madness 02:39

 Terps guard Morsell on NCAA canceling March Madness

