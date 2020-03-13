Due to coronavirus, NCAA grants extra year of eligibility to spring athletes, considers same for winter athletes
Friday, 13 March 2020 () After the cancellation of the spring and winter championships tournaments stemming from concerns over the novel coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA will grant an extra year of eligibility to athletes who participate in spring sports, the organization announced Friday.
Now here’s where things get complicated, regardless of whether or not we’ve seen the last of collegiate athletics this spring, the NCAA is granting relief for all players, participating in spring sports and will discuss issues for winter spring athletes,