Hassan Barzani , M.A., M.S. RT @Sportsnet: The UFC is determined to fight on amid the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/59HU345Pia 6 minutes ago

Coach Billy Carson UFC to fight on; Dana White says sports world is "panicking" https://t.co/DnuS1TaCPj https://t.co/4lyR1PGpl1 9 minutes ago

Lưu Thị Liên Tiên "UFC to Fight On; Dana White Says Sports World Is 'Panicking'" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/bvLeb3D8Az 9 minutes ago

WOWK #13SportsZone UFC to fight on; Dana White says sports world is “panicking” https://t.co/dxhiZrF1oY 9 minutes ago

Sportsnet The UFC is determined to fight on amid the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/59HU345Pia 10 minutes ago

Fight Ghost RT @SportsInsider: UFC president Dana White says he's spoken to Trump, doesn't think there's any point panicking about coronavirus, and vow… 2 hours ago

Hunter Tighe Flair for the dramatic this one... 🤣🤣🤣 @TheNotoriousMMA would have his way with his mind, let alone his body... https://t.co/QnhYflgivV 2 hours ago