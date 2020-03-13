Andrew Gillum in Miami Beach Hotel Room as Man Overdosed, Police Say

Donna Kershner RT @RyanAFournier: Andrew Gillum, the socialist who ran for Governor in Florida and lost, was just involved in a crystal meth incident at… 3 seconds ago

E. Day RT @charliekirk11: Breaking: The Mayor of Miami has tested positive for the China Virus I wonder if @CNN will be bringing on Florida Demo… 5 seconds ago

MH 💫💫💫 RT @MichaelOHogan1: Andrew Gillum, the Leftist clown who was nearly elected governor in Florida, found in a Miami hotel room along w/ bags… 7 seconds ago

Larry Beck RT @johncardillo: BREAKING: LE sources in FL telling me that former Dem candidate for FL Governor, Andrew Gillum, was involved in a meth ov… 7 seconds ago

Dennydog RT @Orcusa1: Andrew Gillum a CNN contributor, was just involved in a crystal meth incident at a hotel in Miami Beach. Andrew is the social… 8 seconds ago

Susan Pryor RT @ZyroFoxtrot: Former FL Governor Candidate Andrew Gillum Involved In Meth Overdose Incident https://t.co/2NQ98iP5iA 13 seconds ago