Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Rejection of mercy plea: Nirbhaya convict moves High Court

Rejection of mercy plea: Nirbhaya convict moves High Court

Hindu Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
One of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, Vinay Sharma, moved the Delhi High Court on Friday claiming that th
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nirbhaya Case: Hanging delayed for the 3rd time, when will the convicts be hanged? | Oneindia [Video]

Nirbhaya Case: Hanging delayed for the 3rd time, when will the convicts be hanged? | Oneindia

THE 4 CONVICTS WERE SUPPOSED TO BE HANGED TOMORROW AT 6 AM BUT FOR THE 3RD TIME THE HANGING HAS BEEN STALLED. JUST A DAY BEFORE THE HANGING, TODAY ONE OF THE CONVICTS PAWAN GUPTA FILED A MERCY PLEA..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:23Published
Nirbhaya Case: President Kovind rejects convict Pawan Gupta's mercy plea | Oneindia News [Video]

Nirbhaya Case: President Kovind rejects convict Pawan Gupta's mercy plea | Oneindia News

THE PRESIDENT HAS REJECTED NIRBHAYA GANGRAPE AND MURDER CONVICT PAWAN GUPTA'S MERCY PETITION. UPROAR ERUPTED IN THE PARLIAMENT AS THE OPPOSITION DEMANDED THE RESIGNATION OF PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:08Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Nirbhaya case: Convicts seek stay on death penalty, court issues notice to Tihar, police

The counsel for the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case moved a court here on Wednesday seeking stay on their death penalty, saying...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

kkadroit

कृष्ण: Tired of this***nonsense! Even SC doesn't seem to be concerned about it! Feel like to call the Hyderabad Cop,… https://t.co/UsjvP72Eh4 1 day ago

Pratham61454148

Prathamesh RT @utkarsh_aanand: #SupremeCourt dismisses petition by #NirbhayaCase Nirbhaya convict Mukesh, who wanted orders on his curative and mercy… 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.