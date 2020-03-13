Lions release T Rick Wagner after 3 seasons

Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions released tackle Rick Wagner. The Lions announced the move Friday. Wagner played the past three seasons with the Lions, starting 40 games. Wagner played 12 games last season. He missed time late in the season with knee problems. The 30-year-old Wagner has played seven NFL seasons. His […] 👓 View full article

