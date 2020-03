CHICAGO (AP) — A jury convicted a man Friday of first-degree murder in the 2018 shooting death of a Chicago police commander. With its verdict, announced after just three hours of deliberation, the jury signaled that it had no trouble rejecting the argument made by Shomari Legghette’s attorney that Legghette did not know Cmdr. Paul […]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Maryland Man Shot Dead While Officers Served Search Warrant, Police Say Police in Maryland say that an officer fatally shot a man while a search warrant was being served. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:20Published 17 hours ago Union: Chicago Police Officers Aren't Sufficiently Protected From Coronavirus As officials take precautions and urge social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, some first responders are saying, “What about us?” CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:28Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources Man shot by police in Chicago subway sues city, officers CHICAGO (AP) — Lawyers for a 33-year-old man shot and seriously wounded by Chicago police in a downtown subway station filed a lawsuit Wednesday alleging...

Seattle Times 3 days ago



Prosecutors dropping case against mom of slain Chicago teen CHICAGO (AP) — Prosecutors are dropping charges against a woman who was arrested at a hospital after her teenage daughter was fatally shot at a Chicago...

Seattle Times 1 week ago





Tweets about this