Shark cleared of coronavirus, but Kiwi cricketer faces nervous wait Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Cronulla centre Bronson Xerri has been given the all-clear but New Zealand cricketer Lockie Ferguson is now being tested after suffering a sore throat. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this