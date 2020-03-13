Global  

Trump declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency. What does that mean?

USATODAY.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Trump made an emergency declaration on coronavirus days after the World Health Organization declared the virus a pandemic. Here's what that means.
News video: Trump declares coronavirus a national emergency

Trump declares coronavirus a national emergency 02:27

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday declared a national emergency over the fast-spreading coronavirus, opening the door to providing what he said was about $50 billion in federal aid to fight the disease.

United States declares national emergency amid Coronavirus pandemic| Oneindia News [Video]United States declares national emergency amid Coronavirus pandemic| Oneindia News

US President Donald Trump declared national emergency in US due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. He said the next 8 weeks are critical and the govt intends to ramp up screening and testing for the..

National emergency declaration should help hospitals manage COVID-19 [Video]National emergency declaration should help hospitals manage COVID-19

President Trump's nation emergency declaration Friday should improve the ability of state and local governments to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak, providing up to $50 billion in federal aid to combat..

Pentagon halts all domestic travel for military amid coronavirus outbreak

Pentagon officials late Friday announced a halt on all domestic travel for troops, civilian personnel and their families for the next two months just hours after...
FOXNews.com

Trump Declares Coronavirus "National Emergency" Amid Botched Response


RIA Nov.

