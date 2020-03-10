Troy Aikman: Cowboys tagging Dak Prescott could create 'damaging effects'

Dak Prescott and the cowboys have still not reached a deal, and the ever looming question of Amari Cooper remains unanswered. Hear what Skip Bayless has to say...

Doug Gottlieb: Dak Prescott is not a top-10 QB, but the Cowboys have no choice but to pay him like one The franchise tag deadline is next Monday an the Dallas Cowboys decision with Dak Prescott is looming. Hear why Doug Gottlieb thinks that Dak has the Cowboys...

FOX Sports 4 days ago



