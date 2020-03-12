Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Donald Trump > Trump says he 'most likely' will be tested for coronavirus

Trump says he 'most likely' will be tested for coronavirus

USATODAY.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
President Donald Trump said Friday that he would "most likely" be tested for coronavirus, although he said he has shown no symptoms.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump says had no time to talk to European allies on coronavirus travel curbs

Trump says had no time to talk to European allies on coronavirus travel curbs 01:52

 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he had no time to consult with European allies before announcing coronavirus travel restrictions, but hoped the curbs on travel from Europe and China could be lifted very quickly.

Recent related videos from verified sources

United States declares national emergency amid Coronavirus pandemic| Oneindia News [Video]

United States declares national emergency amid Coronavirus pandemic| Oneindia News

US President Donald Trump declared national emergency in US due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. He said the next 8 weeks are critical and the govt intends to ramp up screening and testing for the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:06Published
Coronavirus: 2 dead in India, cases rise to 83, 10 recover| Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: 2 dead in India, cases rise to 83, 10 recover| Oneindia News

Govt raises excise duty on petrol-diesel by Rs 3/litre; 68-year-old woman is second death due to Coronavirus in India; More shutdowns in states across India in measure to implement social distancing;..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:23Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump disbanded NSC pandemic unit that experts had praised

WASHINGTON (AP) — Public health and national security experts shake their heads when President Donald Trump says the coronavirus “came out of nowhere” and...
Seattle Times

Pentagon halts all domestic travel for military amid coronavirus outbreak

Pentagon officials late Friday announced a halt on all domestic travel for troops, civilian personnel and their families for the next two months just hours after...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Business InsiderFactCheck.orgMediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.