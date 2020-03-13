Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft, Buffet boards

Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft, Buffet boards

The Age Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The billionaire and his wife Melinda run one of the world's largest charities, the Gates Foundation.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bill Gates Is Leaving The Boards Of Microsoft And Berkshire Hathaway [Video]Bill Gates Is Leaving The Boards Of Microsoft And Berkshire Hathaway

​Gates said he's stepping down "to dedicate more time to ​philanthropic priorities."

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:59Published

Bill Gates Steps Down From Microsoft's Board Of Directors [Video]Bill Gates Steps Down From Microsoft's Board Of Directors

Microsoft announced a major change.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board

Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates has stepped down from the company's board to dedicate more time to his philanthropic priorities including global health,...
Reuters Also reported by •Business InsiderNewsySeattle Times

Bill Gates is stepping down from the boards of Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway. Here's how he spends his $98 billion fortune, from a luxury-car collection to incredible real estate.

Bill Gates is stepping down from the boards of Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway. Here's how he spends his $98 billion fortune, from a luxury-car collection to incredible real estate.** · On Friday, Bill Gates announced via LinkedIn that he's stepping down from the two public boards he serves on: Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway. ·...
Business Insider Also reported by •NewsySeattle Times

Tweets about this

EssalmiYassir

Aizen¥assir RT @verge: Breaking: Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board https://t.co/01d7teEQS0 https://t.co/YifSKlmKqP 21 seconds ago

waglenikhil

nikhil wagle Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board to serve humanity - The Economic Times https://t.co/FhO9nMfLQU 21 seconds ago

Hamidth07

Hamidu D. Abba RT @DrIsaPantami: JUST IN: Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft's board of directors few hours ago. 35 seconds ago

abdo_massa

Abdo RT @spectatorindex: JUST IN: Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft's board of directors 37 seconds ago

AlvinIshua116

AlvinIshua RT @HarareSun: BILL GATES STEPS DOWN FROM MICROSOFT BOARD: Microsoft co-founder #BillGates is stepping down from the company's board to spe… 40 seconds ago

Chancesmom234

Chancesmom RT @GregRubini: Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft Board is this in some way connected with the Corona Virus? hmmm... we know that Bill… 43 seconds ago

arrowsmith

Jamie Arrowsmith Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board to focus on philanthropy: https://t.co/50aOTvzsZN 47 seconds ago

Lucasmirl09Mirl

Lucas RT @HenryMakow: Gates to now focus on global health, You just can’t make this stuff up. Steps down on March 13th or (313/33) 45 years… 57 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.