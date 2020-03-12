Global  

Coronavirus: Major cruise lines suspend operations, U.S. ships brought to halt

USATODAY.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The suspension of all cruises begins midnight Friday as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Multiple Cruise Lines Suspend Operations Due To Coronavirus

 Princess Cruises said all of its 18 ships will cease operations until May 11, and Viking Cruises said it&apos;s canceling cruises through April 30.

New Zealand PM announces stringent measures to curb coronavirus [Video]New Zealand PM announces stringent measures to curb coronavirus

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces what she says will be some of the toughest border restrictions in the world, in an attempt to stunt the spread of the new coronavirus. From Monday,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Royal Caribbean, NCL, Costa Cruises Suspend Operations Due To Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]Royal Caribbean, NCL, Costa Cruises Suspend Operations Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Royal Caribbean Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Lines are both suspending all cruises for the next 30 days. The decision comes as officials recommend people forgo taking cruises during the coronavirus..

Credit: CBS4 Miami


Multiple Cruise Lines Suspend Operations Due To CoronavirusWatch VideoTwo cruise lines announced they're temporarily ceasing operations because of the coronavirus.  The first, Viking Cruises, is canceling trips from...
Princess, Viking cruise lines halt all sailings temporarily in response to coronavirus

Two major cruise lines, Princess and Viking, have announced they are suspending their global operations temporarily due to the new coronavirus. Between them, the...
