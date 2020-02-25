Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board

Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Former Microsoft boss Bill Gates has said he is stepping down from the company board to focus on philanthropy. He runs one of the world's largest charities, the Gates Foundation, with his wife Melinda.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Bill Gates Steps Down From Microsoft's Board Of Directors

Bill Gates Steps Down From Microsoft's Board Of Directors 00:31

 Microsoft announced a major change.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Elon Musk: College 'Fun' But 'Not For Learning' [Video]Elon Musk: College 'Fun' But 'Not For Learning'

AP Elon Musk said college is "not for learning" and that you can basically learn anything you want to for free. During a Q&A at the Satellite 2020 conference on Monday, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO said he..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published

This Is the Powerful ‘5-Hour Rule’ Oprah and Bill Gates Live By [Video]This Is the Powerful ‘5-Hour Rule’ Oprah and Bill Gates Live By

What do powerhouses like Oprah and Bill Gates have in common? Well, first off they are both billionaires but they also both carve out time from their busy schedules to read, for hours. Buzz60’s..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft's board to pursue charity work

Bill Gates has stepped down from Microsoft’s board to pursue his philanthropic activities, although he will remain as an adviser to executives there. Gates...
PC World Also reported by •betanewsThe Next WebUSATODAY.comReutersAppleInsiderengadgetThe AgeBusiness InsiderMotley Fool

Bill Gates to leave Berkshire Hathaway board; former AmEx CEO Kenneth Chenault tapped as replacement

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Friday that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates is retiring from the conglomerate's board of directors, and is...
Reuters Also reported by •Business InsiderMotley Fool

Tweets about this

SpencerKarter

Spencer Karter RT @Reuters: Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board https://t.co/JHUIz08vfa https://t.co/rUnxQMy58z 2 seconds ago

TajDarielle

Fruitarian ∞ RT @HarareSun: BILL GATES STEPS DOWN FROM MICROSOFT BOARD: Microsoft co-founder #BillGates is stepping down from the company's board to spe… 4 seconds ago

DianaQuillen1

Diana Quillen RT @HYVEE7: • Bill Gates steps down from board. • Trump says ‘we’ know where it came from. Who owns the patent to COVID-19? Exactly 😏 6 seconds ago

SandraMaguire

Sᗩᑎᗪᖇᗩ ᗰᗩGᑌIᖇE RT @wnobserver: Breaking: Bill Gates Steps down from Microsoft BoD #BillGates #Microsoft https://t.co/8wMyIWAzUP https://t.co/ksb7BfF7av 8 seconds ago

jainishkothary

Ɱąɾէìąղ ❣️ لҠ Sir Bill Gates steps down from the Board of Microsoft to work on Global Health And Diseases! #Salute 9 seconds ago

pjwilb

🌟WestieMama 🌟 RT @GregRubini: Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft Board is this in some way connected with the Corona Virus? hmmm... we know that Bill… 11 seconds ago

qphillypatriot

Qphillypatriot RT @wardamneagle171: POTUS said today re #CoronavirusPandemic “I know where it came from” Minutes after POTUS presser, news breaks that Bi… 15 seconds ago

SweQ81426848

Qanon Sverige RT @natesKarma: Bill Gates Steps Down from the Board on Microsoft... Right After @realDonaldTrump Tweets this.... We will remove or elimina… 19 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.