Guatemala bans arrivals from U.S., Canada to fight coronavirus spread

Reuters Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Guatemala has extended a ban on arrivals from countries more heavily affected by the coronavirus outbreak to include the United States and Canada, President Alejandro Giammattei said on Friday.
News video: Canada's Trudeau says he has no symptoms of coronavirus

Canada's Trudeau says he has no symptoms of coronavirus 01:45

 Canada on Friday dramatically ramped up its measures to combat the spread of the new coronavirus, advising citizens against non-essential foreign travel and promising &quot;significant&quot; financial aid for Canadians in coming days.

